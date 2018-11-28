Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Acquires 27,385 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 1.47% of Sensient Technologies worth $47,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,383.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 42,666 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $209,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $60.72 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $342.73 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sensient Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan acquired 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.02 per share, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/carillon-tower-advisers-inc-acquires-27385-shares-of-sensient-technologies-co-sxt.html.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.