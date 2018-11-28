Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR remained flat at $$0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 139,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,950. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -2.24. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.36% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

