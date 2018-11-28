Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report $11.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $11.50 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $9.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $47.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $47.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.59 million, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $50.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capitala Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

CPTA stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.97. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,607,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,238,919 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

