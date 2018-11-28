Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 59.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 112.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. 114,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,681. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $325.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 102.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSWC. JMP Securities began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

