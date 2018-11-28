Capital One Financial Weighs in on Sanchez Energy Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (SN)

Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Sanchez Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Capital One Financial currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sanchez Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sanchez Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price target on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

SN opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.86. Sanchez Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $277.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. Sanchez Energy’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,018,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 115,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,939,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 320,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 52,905 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 589,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 28.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanchez Energy news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $53,817.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,997.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

