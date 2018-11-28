Capital One Financial Comments on Kosmos Energy Ltd’s Q4 2018 Earnings (KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.92. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,585,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,878,000 after buying an additional 249,537 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 970,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 365,837 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,995,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,942,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $29,462,404.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $50,818,795.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

