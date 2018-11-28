Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.65

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 1417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 130,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,862.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $51,331.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 123,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 163,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 183,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 35,860 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

