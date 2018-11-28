Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$289.64.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$300.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$274.00 to C$311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$270.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$275.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$285.00 to C$276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

CP stock traded up C$9.93 during trading on Friday, reaching C$277.66. 289,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,062. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$212.50 and a twelve month high of C$291.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500001255572 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other news, insider Justin Dale Meyer sold 1,464 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.10, for a total value of C$391,034.40. Also, insider Keith E. Creel sold 1,100 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$276.60, for a total transaction of C$304,260.00. Insiders sold 3,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,427 in the last quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

