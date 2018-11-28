Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Stake in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 512,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,932,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Welltower at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth $23,683,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth $288,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth $6,146,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth $1,143,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.17. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $71.27.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 82.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MED lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

