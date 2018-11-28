Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 172.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Athene were worth $30,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Athene stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Athene had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,645.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $4,340,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,587,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,065,766.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,140. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

