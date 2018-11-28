Canada Goose (GOOS) Trading Down 5.4%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.44 and last traded at $62.82. Approximately 4,013,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 1,205,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 target price on Canada Goose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.99 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3,727.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,107,000 after acquiring an additional 967,318 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1,728.8% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 269,700 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $554,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

