Campbell Soup (CPB) PT Set at $37.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned a $37.00 price target by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $39.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.13. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $200,036.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,965.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 766.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

