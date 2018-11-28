Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stake Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $202,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $173,753.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,764. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/camden-property-trust-cpt-stake-increased-by-shell-asset-management-co.html.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.