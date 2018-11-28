Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,841 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $173,753.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $202,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $78.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/camden-property-trust-cpt-shares-sold-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.