Camden Property Trust (CPT) Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,676,000 after buying an additional 216,911 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 81.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after buying an additional 113,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,006.0% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, insider Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $173,753.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $202,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $78.19 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/camden-property-trust-cpt-position-reduced-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc.html.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.