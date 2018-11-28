Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $569,000 in Arch Coal Inc (ARCH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCH. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Arch Coal by 0.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,266,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arch Coal by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,331,000 after purchasing an additional 48,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arch Coal by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,686,000 after purchasing an additional 84,036 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC raised its stake in Arch Coal by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 717,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,785 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arch Coal by 260.8% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 628,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,255,000 after purchasing an additional 453,955 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Coal stock opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -0.11. Arch Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $75.09 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.34 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. MKM Partners set a $126.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $101.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

