Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $392.00 to $333.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $330.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $236.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $214.30 and a 52 week high of $333.74. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

