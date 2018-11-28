Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,018 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $44,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,707,935.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,984 shares in the company, valued at $17,865,384.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens set a $14.00 price target on Builders FirstSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Builders FirstSource to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Builders FirstSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

BLDR stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

