Shares of BTL Group Ltd (CVE:BTL) were up 19.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$1.84. Approximately 105,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 100,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

In related news, Director Hugh Halford-Thompson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$66,720.00. Also, insider Ghr Investments Ltd. sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$133,440.00. Insiders have sold 75,900 shares of company stock worth $307,017 in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BTL Group (BTL) Trading Up 19.5%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/btl-group-btl-trading-up-19-5.html.

BTL Group Company Profile (CVE:BTL)

BTL Group Ltd. provides enterprise technology platform for businesses across various industries. The company's Interbit is a blockchain development platform designed for business innovators and developers to incorporate the best of blockchain capabilities into enterprise applications. BTL Group Ltd.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.