BTL Group (BTL) Trading Up 19.5%

Shares of BTL Group Ltd (CVE:BTL) were up 19.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$1.84. Approximately 105,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 100,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.
In related news, Director Hugh Halford-Thompson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$66,720.00. Also, insider Ghr Investments Ltd. sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$133,440.00. Insiders have sold 75,900 shares of company stock worth $307,017 in the last quarter.
BTL Group Company Profile (CVE:BTL)
BTL Group Ltd. provides enterprise technology platform for businesses across various industries. The company's Interbit is a blockchain development platform designed for business innovators and developers to incorporate the best of blockchain capabilities into enterprise applications. BTL Group Ltd.
Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for BTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.