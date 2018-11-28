Btb Reit (BTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Btb Reit has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$4.93.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties.

