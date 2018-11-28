BRP (DOO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$71.00 to C$63.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BRP traded as low as C$40.55 and last traded at C$40.66, with a volume of 191966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BRP from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.20.

In related news, insider Tracy Jerry Crocker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.80 per share, with a total value of C$91,600.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc will post 3.63000020821701 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

