Brown Advisory Securities LLC Invests $422,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,046,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,726,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,736 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,717,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,029,000 after acquiring an additional 852,139 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,767,000 after acquiring an additional 195,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,383,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

