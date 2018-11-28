Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,030 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 226,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after buying an additional 169,267 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7,989.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,637,000 after buying an additional 139,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,296,000 after buying an additional 116,754 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,520,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 46,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $186.66 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
