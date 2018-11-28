Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Premier Inc (PINC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Premier by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 457,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 12.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Premier by 46.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,797,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,783,000 after purchasing an additional 893,451 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Premier by 31.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $100,731.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh Anderson sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $83,188.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,487.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,656 shares of company stock valued at $531,524. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Premier’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Premier to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

