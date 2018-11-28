Brown Advisory Inc. Has $96.38 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 285,587 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.76% of Albany International worth $96,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,451,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Albany International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 350,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 67,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,795,000 after purchasing an additional 311,334 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.72. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

