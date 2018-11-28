Brown Advisory Inc. Has $85.27 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,315 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.48% of Hexcel worth $85,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 84.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hexcel by 441.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

