Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 31st

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

