Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $41,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 142,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,694,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,574,000 after purchasing an additional 476,034 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

BAM stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.21). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

