Brokers Issue Forecasts for Store Capital Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Store Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Store Capital’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STOR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 878,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.