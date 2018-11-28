Brokerages Set SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Price Target at $13.09

Shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.09.

SMMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 target price on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 376.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.15. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $2.84. The business had revenue of $49.82 million during the quarter. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 58.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

