Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Target Price at $212.67

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 205.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 15,080.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 556.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.81. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $264.11. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.77.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

