Brokerages Set Domtar Corp (UFS) PT at $49.38

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Domtar to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of UFS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 330,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,480,000 after buying an additional 257,488 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 289,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 189,330 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,812,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,108,000 after buying an additional 158,605 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

