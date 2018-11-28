Brokerages Set $8.00 Price Target for Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Entercom Communications’ rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Entercom Communications an industry rank of 65 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETM. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 66,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,166.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 82,638 shares of company stock worth $578,466 in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entercom Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,996,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after purchasing an additional 731,432 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Entercom Communications by 74.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 68,167 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its position in Entercom Communications by 10.5% during the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 525,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Entercom Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications during the second quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 12,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,363. The company has a market cap of $932.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.97. Entercom Communications has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. Entercom Communications had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was up 209.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

