Brokerages Set $22.50 Price Target for Onespan Inc (OSPN)

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Onespan’s rating score has improved by 25.1% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $22.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Onespan an industry rank of 28 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Onespan alerts:

OSPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Imperial Capital raised Onespan from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $156,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 189,249 shares of company stock worth $3,392,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $27,352,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onespan in the second quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the second quarter worth approximately $20,529,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Onespan in the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Onespan in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 157,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.76. Onespan has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. Onespan had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onespan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.