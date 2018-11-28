Brokerages Expect X Financial (XYF) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that X Financial (NYSE:XYF) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for X Financial’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that X Financial will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow X Financial.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on X Financial in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on X Financial in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of X Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,525,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Shares of XYF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. 15,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,634. X Financial has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

