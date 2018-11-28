Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.44 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 170.62%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.29.

Plug Power stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 31,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $54,223.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,519 shares in the company, valued at $205,565.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Plug Power by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

