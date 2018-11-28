Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (KEY) to Post $0.47 EPS

Brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

KEY stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $127,910.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086,291 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $157,529,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 87.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,025,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,698,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 418.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,086,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,167 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

