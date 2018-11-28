Brokerages Anticipate Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:WRN) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s earnings. Western Copper and Gold also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Copper and Gold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 95,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,420. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

