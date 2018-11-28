Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.80. Applied Materials reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Summit Insights cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 415,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,960. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

