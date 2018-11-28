Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 91 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWEN. ValuEngine raised Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 15,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind Energy stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,810 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 10.03% of Broadwind Energy worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

