Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.61, but opened at $51.15. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 4429209 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMY. Societe Generale set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

