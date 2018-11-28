Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,800 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of ON Semiconductor worth $61,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,311,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 41,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 47.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 405,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 130,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $72,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,281.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,163 shares of company stock worth $1,030,813. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

