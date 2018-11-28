Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $77.25 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 0.8% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Capital One Financial worth $77,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Nomura lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

COF opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $84.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $77.25 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/bridgeway-capital-management-inc-has-77-25-million-position-in-capital-one-financial-corp-cof.html.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.