Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $125.25 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $125,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 2,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 382,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

VLO opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

