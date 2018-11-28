Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 21st” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/boyd-group-income-fund-byd-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-on-december-21st.html.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.