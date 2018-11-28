BOX (BOX) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.5-164.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.25 million.BOX also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.16–0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.46.

BOX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,728,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.42. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 488.70% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,937,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $370,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,274 shares in the company, valued at $28,892,760.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,000 shares of company stock worth $4,841,930 over the last ninety days. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

