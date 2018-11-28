BOX (BOX) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.16–0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.2-609.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.52 million.BOX also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.02-0.03 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 4,530,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.42. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 488.70% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.46.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,937,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,930 in the last 90 days. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

