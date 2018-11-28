Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Position Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after buying an additional 148,702 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3,668.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 124,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 120,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.
Boston Properties Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.