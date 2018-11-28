Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) Stock

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sonic Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,790,000 after acquiring an additional 65,494 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 657,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 9.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of SAH opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.60. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

