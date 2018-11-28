Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 452,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 557,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 143,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 369,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,069 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $347,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $375,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,629 shares of company stock worth $6,561,814 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

WARNING: “Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/boston-private-wealth-llc-has-2-58-million-position-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.